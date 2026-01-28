One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Corporation $NEM

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $4,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 176.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 285,897 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 59.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 172.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,044 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $2,232,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,160 shares of company stock valued at $767,206. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Newmont from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NEM opened at $127.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $129.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90.

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.