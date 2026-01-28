Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 2,245 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Argus upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.80.

TRV stock opened at $281.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.02 and its 200-day moving average is $276.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.43 and a twelve month high of $296.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total transaction of $2,637,911.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,665.08. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,435 shares of company stock worth $15,366,736. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results, dividend and big buyback support valuation — TRV reported an upside EPS beat and revenue above expectations for the latest quarter, declared a $1.10 quarterly dividend, and the board authorized a $5.0 billion share buyback (about 8.3% of shares). Those actions improve capital return visibility and support the stock. MarketBeat TRV Coverage

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

