149,834 Shares in JFrog Ltd. $FROG Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3,033.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 281,844 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 976,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,521,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $1,491,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,766,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,392,836.38. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $114,875.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,056.50. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 497,814 shares of company stock valued at $30,245,410 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Trading Down 0.8%

JFrog stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.53 and a beta of 1.13. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. JFrog’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

