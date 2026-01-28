Phoenix Financial Ltd. Purchases New Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2,216.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.42. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.56 and a 52 week high of $283.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total value of $784,616.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,951,507.91. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.