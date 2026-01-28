Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and traded as high as $23.75. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 603,063 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $48.00 price target on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 33.7% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 170,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.