Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.50 and traded as low as GBX 71. Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 74, with a volume of 1,351 shares.

The company has a market cap of £146.39 million, a PE ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.39.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

