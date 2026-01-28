Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
About Calithera Biosciences
The company’s pipeline includes lead candidates such as telaglenastat (CB-839), a glutaminase inhibitor being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 trials across various tumor types, and CB-1158, an arginase inhibitor designed to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and enhance anti-tumor immunity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calithera Biosciences
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- BSEM: A $25.50 Price Target, and Nasdaq on the Horizon!
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.