Golf Rounds.com (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Golf Rounds.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Golf Rounds.com shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Golf Rounds.com Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Golf Rounds.com
Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications. It also provides osteo-biologics and regenerative products, which include human allografts, tendons, synthetic skin and bone substitute materials, and regenerative tissues.
