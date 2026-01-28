Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $307.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,602.75. This represents a 73.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,435 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,736. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:TRV opened at $281.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.43 and a one year high of $296.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results, dividend and big buyback support valuation — TRV reported an upside EPS beat and revenue above expectations for the latest quarter, declared a $1.10 quarterly dividend, and the board authorized a $5.0 billion share buyback (about 8.3% of shares). Those actions improve capital return visibility and support the stock. MarketBeat TRV Coverage

Strong quarterly results, dividend and big buyback support valuation — TRV reported an upside EPS beat and revenue above expectations for the latest quarter, declared a $1.10 quarterly dividend, and the board authorized a $5.0 billion share buyback (about 8.3% of shares). Those actions improve capital return visibility and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price-target increases — Several shops have lifted price targets recently (including a move to $320). Higher targets can help underpin upside expectations even where ratings vary. Price Target Raise to $320

Multiple analyst price-target increases — Several shops have lifted price targets recently (including a move to $320). Higher targets can help underpin upside expectations even where ratings vary. Positive Sentiment: Independent upgrade to “strong-buy” from Argus — Another analyst upgrade adds a buy-side voice supporting TRV shares. Argus Upgrade (via Zacks/TickerReport)

Independent upgrade to “strong-buy” from Argus — Another analyst upgrade adds a buy-side voice supporting TRV shares. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views remain — Citigroup raised its price target to $315 but retained a “sell” rating, and other firms show a range of ratings from strong-buy to hold. That mixed research flow keeps sentiment and trading direction uncertain. Benzinga Analyst Note

Mixed analyst views remain — Citigroup raised its price target to $315 but retained a “sell” rating, and other firms show a range of ratings from strong-buy to hold. That mixed research flow keeps sentiment and trading direction uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Travel demand data are healthy but indirect for insurers — industry reports (Flywire on luxury travel spending and American Airlines’ record revenue) point to robust travel activity, which can raise premium opportunities for travel-related insurance lines but is a second-order effect for Travelers’ broad P&C business. Flywire Report American Airlines Revenue

Travel demand data are healthy but indirect for insurers — industry reports (Flywire on luxury travel spending and American Airlines’ record revenue) point to robust travel activity, which can raise premium opportunities for travel-related insurance lines but is a second-order effect for Travelers’ broad P&C business. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by an EVP — Jeffrey Klenk sold 16,712 shares (~$4.68M) and materially reduced his holding; while single insider sales can be benign, large reductions by senior executives often spur short-term selling and investor scrutiny. InsiderTrades: Form 4 / SEC Filing

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

