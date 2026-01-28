Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Holdings Lowered by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,997 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $224.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $225.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

