The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Update

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 103,731 shares, a growth of 1,744.4% from the December 31st total of 5,624 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

SGPPF stock opened at C$5.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.88. The SPAR Group has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.20.

The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) is a Philadelphia?based retail merchandising and marketing services provider specializing in the consumer goods sector. The company partners with manufacturers, distributors and retailers to execute in?store programs designed to enhance product visibility, improve shelf compliance and drive sales. SPAR Group’s core offerings include retail merchandising, promotional display installation, retail audits, inventory management, product sampling and point?of?sale program management.

Operating through a network of field representatives and project managers, SPAR Group serves a broad range of retail channels, including grocery, drug, convenience, mass merchandisers and club stores.

