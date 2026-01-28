Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$165.58 and traded as high as C$176.40. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$173.97, with a volume of 73,315 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$154.00 to C$211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$150.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$184.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$165.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$147.27.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$218.34 million during the quarter. Hammond Power Solutions had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hammond Power Solutions Inc. will post 7.4221267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India. The company operates in various geographical markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India in which it derives majority revenue in the United States and Mexico.

