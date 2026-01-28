Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Declines By 83.8%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,656 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the December 31st total of 53,499 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 196,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Potash America Trading Down 4.2%

OTCMKTS PTAM opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Potash America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011. Potash America, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

