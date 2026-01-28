HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.08 and traded as low as GBX 6.90. HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 7.29, with a volume of 456,127 shares trading hands.
HSS Hire Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £52.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.
About HSS Hire Group
HSS ProService (“ProService”) is the leading digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated, ProService is a one-stop-shop providing a wide range of building-related product and services for over 7,000 active account customers per month, in product verticals including equipment hire, training, fuel, equipment sales and building materials.
