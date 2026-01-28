HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.08 and traded as low as GBX 6.90. HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 7.29, with a volume of 456,127 shares trading hands.

HSS Hire Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £52.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

About HSS Hire Group

(Get Free Report)

HSS operates through two separate but complementary businesses serving predominantly business customers:

HSS ProService (“ProService”) is the leading digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated, ProService is a one-stop-shop providing a wide range of building-related product and services for over 7,000 active account customers per month, in product verticals including equipment hire, training, fuel, equipment sales and building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.