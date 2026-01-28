Steinberganna Wealth Management Takes Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,220 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Steinberganna Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Maia 200 AI chip launch: Microsoft unveiled a second?generation inference accelerator that management says cuts inference cost and power per query — a direct lever to improve Azure/Copilot margins as AI usage scales. Read More.

Maia 200 AI chip launch: Microsoft unveiled a second?generation inference accelerator that management says cuts inference cost and power per query — a direct lever to improve Azure/Copilot margins as AI usage scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large data?center approvals: Mount Pleasant, Wis., board approved plans for 15 additional data centers (multi?billion dollar project); expands capacity to meet AI demand and supports long?term Azure revenue growth. Read More.

Large data?center approvals: Mount Pleasant, Wis., board approved plans for 15 additional data centers (multi?billion dollar project); expands capacity to meet AI demand and supports long?term Azure revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong cloud / AI momentum into earnings: Multiple previews highlight robust Azure growth and Copilot monetization as the primary upside drivers for revenue and guidance sensitivity. Investors expect management commentary on monetization and backlog. Read More.

Strong cloud / AI momentum into earnings: Multiple previews highlight robust Azure growth and Copilot monetization as the primary upside drivers for revenue and guidance sensitivity. Investors expect management commentary on monetization and backlog. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of Q2: Analysts and traders are pricing in a high?expectations earnings event where forward guidance will likely matter more than the headline quarter. Watch capex/guidance language. Read More.

Market positioning ahead of Q2: Analysts and traders are pricing in a high?expectations earnings event where forward guidance will likely matter more than the headline quarter. Watch capex/guidance language. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder returns: Microsoft announced its first 2026 dividend payment date — supports income investors but has limited near?term price impact vs. AI narrative. Read More.

Shareholder returns: Microsoft announced its first 2026 dividend payment date — supports income investors but has limited near?term price impact vs. AI narrative. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst concern on margins/CAPEX: Stifel lowered its price target citing near?term margin pressure from elevated AI spend; other firms have trimmed targets or reiterated caution ahead of guidance. That raises downside risk if management signals continued heavy spend. Read More.

Analyst concern on margins/CAPEX: Stifel lowered its price target citing near?term margin pressure from elevated AI spend; other firms have trimmed targets or reiterated caution ahead of guidance. That raises downside risk if management signals continued heavy spend. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Environmental & regulatory/ESG scrutiny: Reporting flags rising water use at AI data centers — a potential regulatory/community constraint and reputational risk that could affect future site approvals and costs. Read More.

Environmental & regulatory/ESG scrutiny: Reporting flags rising water use at AI data centers — a potential regulatory/community constraint and reputational risk that could affect future site approvals and costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal/third?party AI risk: A class action tied to an AI hiring tool used by Big Tech (including Microsoft customers) underscores litigation and compliance risks around AI deployments. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $27,598,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $480.58 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.