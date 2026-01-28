Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 481.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTRW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 506 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 449 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Barratt Redrow from GBX 447 to GBX 414 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Barratt Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 575 to GBX 450 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 375 per share, for a total transaction of £10,923.75. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BTRW opened at GBX 389.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 376.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 378.46. Barratt Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486.50.

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

? Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

