Lbp Am Sa Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 130,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.4%

BEPC opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company’s operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

