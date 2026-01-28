American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in American Water Works by 199.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in American Water Works by 62.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AWK opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.39 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 21.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

