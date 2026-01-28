OneAscent Financial Services LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

