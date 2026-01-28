Lbp Am Sa Acquires Shares of 88,846 Jbs N.V. $JBS

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBS by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSE JBS opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Jbs N.V. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

JBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Santander upgraded JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of JBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on JBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

