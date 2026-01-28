Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,108 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.9% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 87,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $151.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,407,982.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.