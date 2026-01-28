Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million.
Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $824.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.
Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Five Star Bancorp this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and material annual earnings growth — Q4 diluted EPS was $0.83 vs. consensus $0.77 and full?year EPS rose to $2.90 from $2.26 a year ago, reflecting a 35% increase in net income for 2025. Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Strong core growth and margin expansion — year-over-year loans held for investment grew ~15% ($542M), deposits rose ~18% ($643M), and net interest margin widened to 3.55% (3.66% in Q4), driving higher net interest income. These trends support continued earnings leverage. Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly and Annual Results
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase and capital metrics — board declared a raised cash dividend (additional $0.25 per share declared Jan 15, 2026) and the bank remains “well?capitalized” with CET1 ~10.6%, supporting shareholder returns. Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color on strategy and execution — management highlighted market expansion (Walnut Creek branch, agribusiness vertical), focus on expense management and conservative underwriting; transcript available for details. Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue vs. Street — reported revenue (~$40.66M) missed the consensus cited by some outlets (~$42.6M), driven by lower non?interest income; investors should watch whether fee revenues recover. Compared to Estimates, Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Higher credit provisioning and slight asset?quality deterioration — provision for credit losses rose (~39.6% YoY) and nonperforming loans to loans increased to 0.08% from 0.05%, signaling higher charge coverage needs as loan book grows. Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly and Annual Results
- Negative Sentiment: Non?interest income weakness and mark-to-market pressure — Q4 non?interest income declined (lower earnings from venture-linked equity investments and no loan sales), and unrealized AFS securities losses (~$9.1M) appeared in other comprehensive income. Press Release / Financials
- Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales noted by coverage — some insiders sold shares in the past six months (no purchases reported), which some investors may view as a mild negative signal. Five Star Bancorp Reports Strong Q4 and Year-End Financial Results (Quiver)
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.
The company’s core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.
