Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $824.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSBC shares. Stephens cut Five Star Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Key Five Star Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Star Bancorp this week:

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company’s core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

Featured Stories

