FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Up 2.6%
FDX stock opened at $312.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.54. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $318.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Redburn Partners set a $271.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.86.
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx Freight will begin life as an investment?grade credit — rating agencies/markets expect the spun Freight unit to carry investment?grade status, which should lower its cost of capital and reduce execution risk associated with the planned spin?off. FedEx Freight will begin life as an investment-grade credit
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx priced $3.7B of senior notes for FedEx Freight (multiple maturities and fixed coupons), showing market access and tangible financing in place ahead of the spin?off — this execution lowers one material uncertainty around the separation. FedEx Announces Pricing of FedEx Freight’s $3.7 Billion Offering of Senior Notes
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~17.4% in January to ~3.43M shares (1.5% of float; 1.8 days to cover), indicating fewer bearish bets and supporting price upside as short pressure eases. Source: internal short interest update
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market momentum: Zacks highlights FedEx’s recent outperformance and the stock was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reinforcing positive sentiment and attracting buyer interest. FedEx (FDX) Upgraded to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind: UPS beat earnings and moved higher, and markets noted FedEx also rose on the session — positive peer performance often boosts investor confidence in FDX. UPS gains after topping earning expectations; FedEx higher also
- Neutral Sentiment: Management succession: FedEx named Scott Ray as COO for U.S. & Canada Surface Operations (transition starting Feb. 1; effective June 1). This is operational continuity/succession planning but not an immediate earnings driver. FedEx Appoints Scott Ray as Chief Operating Officer
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: some coverage asks whether it’s time to reassess FDX after strong multi?year gains — a reminder that upside is accompanied by higher valuation risk. Is It Time To Reassess FedEx (FDX) After Strong Multi Year Share Price Gains?
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional Zacks commentary explores whether investors are undervaluing FedEx and how it compares to transport peers — useful for longer?term positioning but less likely to move the stock intraday. Are Investors Undervaluing FedEx (FDX) Right Now?
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
