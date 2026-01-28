FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 2.6%

FDX stock opened at $312.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.54. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $318.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Redburn Partners set a $271.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.