Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,085 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,984 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and ratings — Scotiabank upped its target to $70 (outperform) and CICC raised its target to $64.40, signaling fresh buy-side conviction and potential upside pressure on the stock. Scotiabank Raises FCX Price Target to $70

Options-market signals show elevated interest and positioning but are ambiguous on direction — heavy flow can amplify moves but also increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Production disruption remains a headwind: the Grasberg mudslide cut output, and Freeport guided to slightly lower 2026 copper/gold sales before restoration — lingering supply impacts could pressure revenue if copper weakens. Grasberg Production Impact and Outlook

Production disruption remains a headwind: the Grasberg mudslide cut output, and Freeport guided to slightly lower 2026 copper/gold sales before restoration — lingering supply impacts could pressure revenue if copper weakens. Negative Sentiment: Near-term copper-price risk: some forecasters (and the MarketBeat/Goldman discussion) expect a pullback from record highs, and FCX’s cash flow is highly sensitive to copper moves—near-term price weakness could reverse recent gains. Copper Forecasts and Impact

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

