Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Ryanair Trading Down 1.4%

RYAAY opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 76.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 280.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

