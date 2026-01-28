Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 15.04%.
Ryanair Trading Down 1.4%
RYAAY opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.
Ryanair Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
Key Headlines Impacting Ryanair
Here are the key news stories impacting Ryanair this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company upgraded its fiscal?2026 outlook on stronger-than-expected demand and earlier-than-expected Boeing deliveries, a catalyst for revenue and capacity upside. Ryanair Upgrades Fiscal 2026 Outlook on Strong Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Forward bookings improved and management described a bullish demand backdrop, supporting near?term traffic and revenue visibility. Ryanair Outlines Bullish Outlook as Forward Bookings Improve
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results showed strong top?line performance, with several reports highlighting revenue strength and healthy margins that support cash flow and valuation metrics. Ryanair: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and presentation are available for details on costs, fleet deliveries and guidance — useful for assessing whether upgrades are sustainable. Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/quant coverage highlights RYAAY as a value pick on style/ratio metrics, which can attract longer?term buyers even as short?term volatility persists. Ryanair is a Top-Ranked Value Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Some headlines highlighted an EPS surprise/miss (conflicting with other reports), creating mixed market reaction and uncertainty about underlying unit economics — headline confusion likely pressured the stock. Ryanair Demand Holds Up Despite EPS Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal items (an Italian fine flagged by coverage) add potential near?term risk and warrant monitoring for any material fines or restrictions. Ryanair’s Italian Fine Vs. Musk Shine
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryanair
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.
The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The biggest scam in the history of gold markets is unwinding
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.