Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.350-8.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $236.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.70. The company has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Argus set a $265.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 7.5% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.