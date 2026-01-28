Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12,840.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of HYG stock opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, industrials, and oil and gas companies.

