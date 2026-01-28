Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of TopBuild worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 104.6% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 697.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 302,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 376,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,854,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.73.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $480.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $509.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $447.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.