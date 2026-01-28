Commerce.com (CMRC) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Commerce.com to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commerce.com and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $332.93 million -$27.03 million -19.88 Commerce.com Competitors $288.62 million -$57.43 million -8.56

Commerce.com has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 3 2 2 0 1.86 Commerce.com Competitors 94 196 216 11 2.28

This is a summary of recent ratings for Commerce.com and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Commerce.com currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 129.56%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 77.64%. Given Commerce.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82% Commerce.com Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Commerce.com has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerce.com beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Commerce.com Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

