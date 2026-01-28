TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.09 and traded as low as GBX 108. TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 109.60, with a volume of 180,502 shares traded.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £195.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Warren Tucker sold 44,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111, for a total value of £49,430.52. 8.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.

TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification. TT invests in R&D to create designed-in products where reliability is mission critical. Products designed and manufactured include sensors, power management and connectivity solutions.

