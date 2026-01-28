Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as low as $7.42. Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) is a Mexico?based retail company that operates a network of supermarkets and department stores. The company’s core business centers on the sale of groceries, household items, apparel and general merchandise to both urban and suburban customers. Through its primary Chedraui banner, it offers a range of private-label and national brands, including fresh produce, meat and bakery products, as well as electronics and home furnishings.

In addition to its operations in Mexico, Grupo Comercial Chedraui has pursued a strategic presence in the United States under the El Super and Fiesta banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.