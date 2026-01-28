Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $560.9375.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Wall Street Zen raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $574.00 price objective on Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

MCO opened at $518.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $507.26 and its 200 day moving average is $500.08. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

