Coeur Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 52,921 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,556 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price target on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 24.03%.The company had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 165,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Coeur Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Coeur Mining this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders of New Gold and Coeur overwhelmingly approved the plan of arrangement to combine the two companies, clearing a key regulatory/transactional milestone that materially increases Coeur’s scale, asset base and growth profile. This is the primary driver of today’s bullish sentiment. Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Plan of Arrangement with Coeur Mining

Shareholders of New Gold and Coeur overwhelmingly approved the plan of arrangement to combine the two companies, clearing a key regulatory/transactional milestone that materially increases Coeur’s scale, asset base and growth profile. This is the primary driver of today’s bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Market write-ups and screens are highlighting CDE among top-performing materials and critical-miner names, which can draw momentum flows and investor attention into the stock. Top performing materials stocks in the past month

Market write-ups and screens are highlighting CDE among top-performing materials and critical-miner names, which can draw momentum flows and investor attention into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/sector coverage is noting Coeur alongside rare-earth and critical-miner names benefiting from Washington support and CHIPS-related activity, which lifts demand for miners tied to critical metals. This broader sector tailwind supports continued investor interest. 3 Rare Earth Stocks to Watch as USAR Rallies on Washington Support

Analyst/sector coverage is noting Coeur alongside rare-earth and critical-miner names benefiting from Washington support and CHIPS-related activity, which lifts demand for miners tied to critical metals. This broader sector tailwind supports continued investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option volume (roughly +125% vs. average daily call volume) indicates speculative or hedged bullish positioning by options traders, which can amplify intraday upside and volatility.

Unusually large call-option volume (roughly +125% vs. average daily call volume) indicates speculative or hedged bullish positioning by options traders, which can amplify intraday upside and volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary on valuation notes that CDE’s strong share-price momentum has pushed multiples higher; investors should weigh the strategic benefits of the New Gold combination against an elevated P/E and current market pricing. A Look At Coeur Mining (CDE) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price Momentum

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

