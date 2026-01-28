Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target at $476.60

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSLGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $476.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,812,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,141.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75,141 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,034,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 117,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $386.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.16 and a 200-day moving average of $422.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $512.76.

Kinsale Capital Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

Analyst Recommendations for Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL)

