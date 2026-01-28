Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target at $476.60

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $476.60.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $386.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.16 and a 200-day moving average of $422.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $512.76.
Kinsale Capital Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.
The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.
