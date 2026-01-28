Eagle Materials (EXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $556.41 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 19.41%.Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $219.67 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $264.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

In other news, Director David E. Rush bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.08 per share, with a total value of $208,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,317.84. This trade represents a 31.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 102.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

