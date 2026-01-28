Analyzing PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) & Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and PRA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A PRA Group -29.55% 7.03% 1.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sentage and PRA Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $110,000.00 58.75 -$2.01 million N/A N/A PRA Group $1.11 billion 0.55 $70.60 million ($8.79) -1.80

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Risk and Volatility

Sentage has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of PRA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PRA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sentage and PRA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 1 0 0 0 1.00 PRA Group 1 1 3 0 2.40

PRA Group has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.13%. Given PRA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

PRA Group beats Sentage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit card accounts, private label and other credit card accounts, personal loans, automobile loans, and small business loans from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

