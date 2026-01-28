Reviewing AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN) & BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA)

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) and AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BETA Technologies and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BETA Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BETA Technologies N/A N/A N/A AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BETA Technologies and AERWINS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BETA Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BETA Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $38.13, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. Given BETA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BETA Technologies is more favorable than AERWINS Technologies.

7.9% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BETA Technologies and AERWINS Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BETA Technologies $15.09 million 353.81 -$275.64 million ($9.83) -2.46 AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A -$25.94 million ($40.00) 0.00

AERWINS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BETA Technologies. BETA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AERWINS Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BETA Technologies beats AERWINS Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BETA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BETA Technologies Inc. is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc. is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.

About AERWINS Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AERWINS Technologies Inc. engages in redesigning single-seat optionally manned air vehicle in the United States. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BETA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.