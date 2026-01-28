Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $98.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.1667.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $41,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 277,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,160.83. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura L. Whitley acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.51 per share, with a total value of $48,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,277.11. The trade was a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $139,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 297.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $5,186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,774 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.52%.The company had revenue of $327.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple directors bought shares, signaling insider confidence — Director Laura L. Whitley reported two recent purchases (500 shares on Jan. 23 at ~$97.56 and 500 shares on Jan. 26 at ~$97.51), increasing her position to 7,961 shares; the purchases were disclosed in SEC filings. Laura Whitley Form 4

Multiple directors bought shares, signaling insider confidence — Director Laura L. Whitley reported two recent purchases (500 shares on Jan. 23 at ~$97.56 and 500 shares on Jan. 26 at ~$97.51), increasing her position to 7,961 shares; the purchases were disclosed in SEC filings. Positive Sentiment: Director Robert W. Stallings filed a purchase of 2,000 shares (reported Jan. 23), modestly increasing his stake to ~277,913 shares; the insider buy was disclosed in an SEC filing. Robert Stallings Form 4

Director Robert W. Stallings filed a purchase of 2,000 shares (reported Jan. 23), modestly increasing his stake to ~277,913 shares; the insider buy was disclosed in an SEC filing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted price targets this week — TD Cowen raised its target to $110 (hold) and Hovde Group raised its target to $102 (market perform), while other coverage shows targets near the $104 area; higher targets can support upside expectations. TD Cowen / Benzinga Hovde notice

Analysts lifted price targets this week — TD Cowen raised its target to $110 (hold) and Hovde Group raised its target to $102 (market perform), while other coverage shows targets near the $104 area; higher targets can support upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Company declared the regular dividend on its Series B preferred depositary shares (TCBIO): $14.375 per preferred share (equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share), payable Mar. 16 to holders of record Mar. 2 — relevant to preferred investors and indicative of capital allocation discipline. Dividend announcement

Company declared the regular dividend on its Series B preferred depositary shares (TCBIO): $14.375 per preferred share (equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share), payable Mar. 16 to holders of record Mar. 2 — relevant to preferred investors and indicative of capital allocation discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Research coverage and media pieces (Zacks, MSN/feature write?ups) are highlighting TCBI as a top value/momentum candidate, which can attract attention from growth and value-focused investors but does not change fundamentals by itself. Zacks momentum Zacks value

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

