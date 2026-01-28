Analysts Set Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) Price Target at $253.00

Shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.9994.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $268.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FERG opened at $251.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.43. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $256.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

