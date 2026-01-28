Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.48 per share and revenue of $3.7585 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REGN opened at $771.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $757.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the second quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $767.00 to $768.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

