Church & Dwight (CHD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is projected to release its Q4 & Analyst Day 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $1.6423 billion for the quarter. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q4 & Analyst Day 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average of $88.90. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

