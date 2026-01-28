Komatsu (KMTUY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Friday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $977.5634 billion for the quarter.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 10.25%. On average, analysts expect Komatsu to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu Stock Performance

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMTUY

Komatsu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu’s product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.