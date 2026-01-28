DHT (NYSE:DHT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

DHT Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. DHT has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of -0.07.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 41.17%.The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 360.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,564 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in DHT by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,077,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 943,990 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 491,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DHT by 1,376.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 388,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 361,764 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in DHT by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 303,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

