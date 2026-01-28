Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.37 and last traded at C$6.43. 36,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 41,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.94. The company has a market cap of C$448.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of C$358.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.648374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp is a Canadian-based company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in South America. It operates in five segments: Colombia, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia; Peru; Ecuador & others, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration in Ecuador, the corporate office in Canada, and non-operating entities that have been aggregated; Guyana segment includes all offshore upstream business activities; and Midstream segment includes company’s investments in pipelines, storage, port, and other facilities relating to the distribution and exportation of crude oil products in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.