Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,204 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 101,221 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Up 2.6%

OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 84,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,910. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS: VEOEY) is a multinational environmental services company headquartered in France that provides a broad range of water, waste and energy management solutions to municipal and industrial customers. Its core activities include water supply and wastewater treatment, collection and recovery of solid and hazardous waste, and energy services such as district heating and industrial energy optimization. The company also develops circular economy and recycling programs, environmental engineering, and operational maintenance services aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Veolia serves public-sector clients and private businesses across many regions worldwide, with operations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

