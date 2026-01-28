Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.55. Approximately 704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Taiga Building Products Stock Up 1.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Taiga Building Products alerts:

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of C$431.28 million for the quarter.

About Taiga Building Products

Taiga Building Products Ltd is a Canadian-based company. It is engaged in the production and wholesale distribution of building products. Its products range includes composite decking, engineered wood, flooring, insulation, lumber, modulings, panels, polyethylene, preserved wood, roofing, and siding. It also offers distribution logistics and treating plants services. Taiga is a global exporter with the majority of the revenue generated from Canada followed by the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.