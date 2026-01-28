Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,733 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 57,097 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 963,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 963,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Advanced Medical Isotope Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RDGL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 1,809,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Advanced Medical Isotope has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Get Advanced Medical Isotope alerts:

Advanced Medical Isotope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc in December 2017. Vivos Inc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Isotope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Isotope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.