Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,733 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 57,097 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 963,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 963,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Advanced Medical Isotope Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RDGL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 1,809,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Advanced Medical Isotope has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
Advanced Medical Isotope Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Medical Isotope
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Isotope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Isotope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.