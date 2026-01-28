Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in January

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 113 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 42,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHYY shares. HSBC raised Sands China to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,978. Sands China has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

Sands China Ltd is a Macau-based developer and operator of integrated resorts and casino properties. As a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the company focuses on the development, ownership and operation of large-scale destination resorts that combine gaming with hotels, retail, dining, meetings and entertainment. Its portfolio includes well-known integrated resorts on the Macau Peninsula and the Cotai Strip that are designed to serve both leisure tourists and business travelers.

The company’s core activities include casino gaming operations (table games and electronic gaming), hotel management, retail mall operations, food and beverage services, and the provision of convention and exhibition facilities.

