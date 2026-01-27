Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Sells 1,053 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $101,288.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,446.79. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Bjerkholt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, Eric Bjerkholt sold 1,421 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $132,621.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.27. The stock had a trading volume of 679,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,176. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $100.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

