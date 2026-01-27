Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Sells 1,053 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $101,288.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,446.79. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Eric Bjerkholt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Eric Bjerkholt sold 1,421 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $132,621.93.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.27. The stock had a trading volume of 679,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,176. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: Large director purchase — Director Patrick J. Heron bought 131,425 shares at ~$68.48 (Jan 23), increasing his ownership ~40%, signaling strong insider conviction. SEC Filing – Heron Form 4
- Positive Sentiment: Price-target upgrade / bullish analyst note — HC Wainwright raised its price target to $130 and kept a Buy rating, issuing a very bullish long?range EPS view (FY2030 EPS est. $6.16). That upgrade and forecast materially boosts upside expectations. The Fly – HC Wainwright Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition closed — Mirum completed the acquisition of Bluejay Therapeutics, expanding its rare?disease portfolio and reinforcing growth/synergy narratives that investors favor in biotech M&A. Yahoo Finance – Bluejay Acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum / new 52?week high after upgrades — The stock hit a fresh 52?week high following analyst upgrades and the above news, reinforcing momentum trading and positive sentiment among investors. American Banking News – 52?Week High
- Negative Sentiment: Executive selling — Several senior executives sold shares on Jan 26 (CEO Christopher Peetz sold 6,831 shares; COO Peter Radovich, CFO Eric Bjerkholt, SVP Jolanda Howe also sold smaller amounts). While transactions appear modest relative to market cap and include routine diversification, they can trigger short?term selling pressure or worry some investors. SEC filings: CEO CEO Form 4, COO COO Form 4, CFO CFO Form 4, SVP SVP Form 4. Also summarized in a media note on insider selling: American Banking News – Insider Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $100.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.
Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.
