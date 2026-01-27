Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.92%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Stock Up 2.3%

OTCMKTS GBOOY traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. 74,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV, commonly known as Banorte, is a major Mexican financial services holding company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The group operates a universal banking franchise that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients across Mexico. Banorte provides a broad suite of banking services through an extensive branch network and digital channels and maintains an international investor presence, including ADRs that trade on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol GBOOY.

Banorte’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, consumer and mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, and lending to corporate clients.

